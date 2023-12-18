“People” magazine published a story stating that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are no longer dating, after rumors of a possible separation increased yesterday.

The last time the couple was seen was last october, at the party of the entertainment program “Saturday Night Live”, in which the Puerto Rican singer had a special appearance.

The headline of the entertainment magazine states: “Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner separate after less than a year of relationship”, news that spread after an alleged source contacted her to reveal that the singer and the model decided to separate their paths, After living an intense love relationship that began in February of this year, at least at that time they were caught for the first time.

According to the media, the source only highlighted that the 29-year-old musician and the 28-year-old celebrity had broken up, since throughout the report he did not reveal the reasons for the alleged breakup, which started playing loudly a few days agoafter fans of both luminaries noticed that a while had passed without them making any public appearance, as they usually showed.

