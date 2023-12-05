Who is Luigi Lovaglio, the top manager who relaunched the MPS decoction

Who is Luigi Lovagliothe man capable of reviving a bankrupt bank as Monte dei Paschi? The manager who managed to reverse the trend, benefiting from particular conditions such as skyrocketing rates and high profitability. But he is also the one who did better than Giuseppe Massari e Antonio Viniguilty of having endorsed the purchase of Antonveneta at crazy prices. And the duo Fabrizio Viola–Alessandro Profumo.



Since taking on the role of CEO of Monte dei Paschi, Luigi Lovaglio he spent little time in Siena and Tuscany except for professional obligations. This is not due to a lack of interest in the city and the region, but rather to the fact that Siena’s history and identity have permeated the bank so deeply that the boundaries between working and private life have blurred. This total identification positively influenced the bank’s history, but also presented significant challenges for Lovaglio, especially when it came to making difficult decisions for the bank’s recovery.

Monte dei Paschi it is not only the main financial institution of the city, but it is the city itself, seamlessly. This close association, which once even required residence in Siena to manage the bank, made Lovaglio’s task even more delicate. Despite the bank’s ancient political affiliation to the left, its path currently seems oriented towards the area of ​​influence of Lega.

With Monte in balance and generating profits, there are signs of a desire to renew relationships with the city and its customer network. Monte Paschi is no longer considered an unbearable burden, and even if some appetites have been temporarily suspended, there is the idea that, after the sacrifices made, the time has come to give something back to the territory.

Il Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), under the leadership of the Minister Giancarlo Giorgettihas put 20% of its shares up for sale MPS. A consortium composed of Swiss credit (ora Ubs Europe), Bofa e Jefferies managed the operation, which met with considerable success on the market. Purchase requests exceeded the initial offer five times, leading the MEF to increase the share on sale to 25%, while obtaining a price advantage.

The expected maximum discount of 6% stopped at 4.92%. This rapid and positive development has primarily benefited the coffers of the Italian government. After participating in the capital increase of MPS in 2022 with over 1,600 million euros, the government collected 920 million in the recent operation, maintaining a share of just under 40%.

Lovaglio he has demonstrated that he has all the skills necessary to get Monte back to playing in Serie A, thanks to his long track record of success in the credit sector. Before taking up the position in Siena in February 2022, Lovaglio was CEO and general manager of Valtellinese Credit from February 2019 to June 2021, after having been president from 15 October 2018 to 25 February 2019.

Under his leadership, Creval has started a process of profound transformation, improving efficiency and risk profile, doubling profitability, distributing dividends and positioning itself among the top banks in terms of capital solidity. Lovaglio has been operating in the banking sector for 50 years, mainly in the group Unicredit, where he joined in 1973. Over the next 20 years he held managerial positions of increasing responsibility, leading the commercial business in various areas of Italy for a long time. In 1997 he became head of the strategy and planning department of Credito Italiano, participating in the mergers of the newly acquired banks which gave rise to the current Unicredit group. In 2000, he was appointed head of group planning for foreign banks, becoming one of the founders of the New Europe division, aimed at development in Central and Eastern Europe.

Between 2000 and 2003, Lovaglio he was vice president of the management board and executive director of Bulbank, the largest Bulgarian bank. In September 2003 he assumed the role of general manager and vice president of Bank Pekao Polonia. In the years 2006-2007 he was responsible for the merger and spin-off of Bph (third Polish bank, belonging to the German group Why), a unique operation in the financial world. In 2011 he was elected president of the management board and CEO of the bank, holding the position until June 2017, when Unicredit sold its controlling stake in the bank to entities controlled by the Polish state.

Under his leadership and his 2022-2026 plan (“A clear and simple commercial bank”), Mps achieved a net profit of 929 million euros at 30 September 2023, compared to a loss of 334 million euros achieved at 30 September 2022. The third quarter profit, equal to 310 million euros, decreased compared to that recorded in the previous quarter (equal to 383 million euros). The Group also achieved, in the nine months, total revenues for 2,804 million euros, an increase of 22.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the 9 months the interest margin it amounted to 1,688 million euros, up compared to the same period of 2022 (+62.7%). On the other hand, the net commissions, which as of 30 September amounted to 987 million euros (-6.5% on year). The flexion, they explain from Mpsis mainly attributable to the proceeds from savings management (-8.5%), within which the lower commissions on managed savings, linked to the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario, were partly offset by the greater income deriving from the distribution of securities, due to the renewed interest on the part of customers for the fixed rate investments (mainly government bonds).

At the beginning of June, the rating agency Moody’s improved the outlook on MPS’s long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt rating: from stable to positive. The change is based on the expectation that the improvement in the credit profile, reflected above all in greater and sustainable profitability and the ability to access the bond market, if confirmed in the next 12-18 months, could lead to a rating upgrade. The future of Monte dei Paschi looks promising under Lovaglio’s leadership. The recent move by the Italian Treasury to sell 25% of the shares represents a strong signal towards privatization, confirming the path planned with the European Union.

With a healthier bank capable of consolidating without being considered a burden, attention shifts to possible mergers. Two potential candidates are the BPM Bankdriven by Giuseppe Castagnaand the group Bper e Unipolheaded Carlo Cimbri. Although they say they are not interested, the key issue could be governance and control in the merger process. Definitely, Luigi Lovaglio has successfully faced the challenge of rehabilitating the Monte dei Paschiplacing the bank on a positive trajectory and paving the way for new growth and aggregation opportunities.

