With the arrival of winter, here is Louis Moto's Fastway line to stay warm and protected from wind and frost. Characteristics and sensations presented by our Vettor

December 18, 2023

Underwear thermal plays a fundamental role in ensuring comfort and safety when riding a motorbike during the winter. In this video our Vettor shows us the technical clothing line of Louis Motosuitable for facing the winter when the climate becomes harsher, is designed to provide effective thermal insulation, keeping the body warm and protected.

Among the various items of the line Fastway we find the sweater intima 1st Layer Winter UNI 211 eh pants made of elastic fabric with a particular honeycomb finish for the internal part capable of offering an optimal fit, sizes from S to XXL at the low price of 12.99 euros for the shirt and the same price for the trousers. They cannot be missing undergloves in seta UNI 212 from 14.99 euros and the balaclava UNI 211 from 19.99 euros, the latter very large, windproof and really suitable for colder climates. Finally, a set consisting of a polo-style shirt and trousers in a single practical sales package.

All these garments have been designed to retain body heat and at the same time promote perspiration, avoiding the accumulation of moisture on the skin which generates sensations of cold, and, naturally, they can be worn as a sub-layer under other motorcycle clothing.

Louis Moto, has always and with great success, dedicated a lot of attention to this type of clothing; being able to enjoy a nice motorbike ride even during the coldest season is not a mirage, you simply need the right equipment!