Suara.com – The polemic about Masterchef Indonesia season 11 champions is getting wider. MasterChef’s Kiki, who was named runner up, continues to be mentioned.

Most recently, Kiki’s CV or life history has been circulating. In a viral upload on X (Twitter), Kiki MasterChef was accused of having been the executive chef of a restaurant.

In the CV circulating, it is stated that Rizkisyah Putra Singarimbun or Kiki has worked as executive chef of Oito Coffee Bistro and Meatsuka Japanes BBQ in 2021-2023.

Meanwhile, MCI participants cannot work as professional chefs when registering for the cooking competition. This then sparked debate among netizens.

Kiki’s former boss even spoke out. A woman named Nadra Ulfa hinted at defending her former employee.

He said, if Kiki was an executive chef, it would be impossible for the man from Medan to be directly involved in the kitchen from morning to night.

“Before master chef, Rizki’s nickname was Kiki MCI for about two years at @/meatsuka_mdn and @/oito.cobistro as executive chef. It seems rare, executive chefs want to cook from morning to night in the hot kitchen (correct me if I’m wrong ),” he wrote on his Instagram Story while displaying a photo of Kiki hot in front of the stove.

Nadra continued, when applying to his restaurant, Kiki admitted that he wanted to work and increase his knowledge in the field of cooking with the existing chef.

At that time, Kiki was still young and had little experience. Even so, said Nadra, Kiki was able to show her skills and qualities as a cook.

“As time goes by, I, as someone who has it, really see his talent and creativity when he works,” he said.

In another upload, Nadra also displayed Kiki’s chat when he left his restaurant to say goodbye to Masterchef Indonesia.

“Before going to Jakarta, say goodbye directly to me. What you see on TV, that’s what your child is like. Can you draw your own conclusions? Now it’s appropriate to get the title of chef even though you weren’t a chef yesterday,” he concluded.

CV to Pals

It is suspected that Kiki MasterChef’s fake CV initially went viral after being spread by the @/evantan account. It was later discovered that the owner of the account was a close friend of Chef Arnold.

They are pompom NFT counterparts. Several times Chef Arnold and Evan, the owner of the @/evantan account, have interacted with each other on social media.