A video game industry preservation group recovers some designs, sketches and even lost levels from Sonic 2, the 1992 platform classic.

Few games are as loved by the community as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the sequel to the 1991 classic that marked the debut of Sega's blue hedgehog. It is considered one of the best in the saga, as it also introduced us to the tender Tails, as Sonic's companion.

More than 30 years have passed since its release, and perhaps you don't know that the final version is not the same as the one originally conceived by Sega. It doesn't mean that it is incomplete, but it is not exactly the same.

Sonic 2 was a game with tons of ideas, and some of them had to be thrown away. Fortunately, much of this unpublished material has been discovered.

Thanks to the great work of The Video Game History Foundationnow we know some of the designs, sketches and even levels that never made it to Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Who knows, maybe one day we will be able to play the ''full version'' of this Mega Drive classic, which you can relive with the Sonic Origins compilation for PC and consoles.

The discarded material of Sonic 2

As we can see on The Video Game History Foundation website, there are tons of designs and sketches that were not included in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In this link you can take a look at Tom Payne designs, both conceptual and illustrations and material that was included in the game. There is also an extensive video detailing the process.

It is estimated that almost half of the content conceived by Sonic Team was NOT included in the commercial version that we have all played.

But there is more. Sonic 2 also had some discarded levels, which even included songs that in the final version are attributed to different sections.

This has been discovered thanks to the digitization of a VHS by the artist Brenda Ross. In this footage you can see up to three unreleased scenarios that never made it to Sonic 2.

Have a desert scene (which would carry the Oil Ocean Zone theme), but also a winter environment with lots of snow, which could have carried the Sky Chase Zone theme.

In the video from The Video Game History Foundation you can see how the process was carried out. Without a doubt, Sonic 2 still has many mysteries to surprise us with.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available in different compilations, como Sonic Origins, as well as in the Sega Ages version for mobile devices, or as part of the Mega Drive catalog on Switch Online. It never hurts to revive this classic among classics of our beloved hedgehog.