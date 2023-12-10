Lost Records: Bloom & Ragethe new game from the creators of Life is Strange, was presented at the TGA with a first trailer. The release period was also announced with the video, scheduled for the end of 2024 are PC, Playstation 5 e Xbox Series X/S.

The four teenage protagonists are presented in the trailer: Swann, Nora, Autumn e Kat. Schoolmates linked by a deep friendship, in the summer of ’95 they discovered a strange crater in the woods emitting an intense pink light, of an unknown nature.

After this traumatic event, the friends lost sight of each other, and then meeting again 27 years later thanks to a promise. The narration of events between past and present will thus restart.

The description of the released trailer is eloquent, but leaves an aura of mystery:

The summer of 1995 was a magical time, full of self-discovery and the birth of an unbreakable bond between schoolmates Swann, Nora, Autumn and Kat. After 27 years spent without any contact, the old friends are reunited by fate to face a secret they promised never to speak of again.

The French development house Don’t Nod it is already famous for important productions that have had great success, such as the Life is Strange series and Tell Me Why.