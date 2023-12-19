Those who like Mexican cinema, Lost in the night It is one of the options to support in its first week of release.

Emiliano lives in a mining town in Mexico. Motivated by a deep sense of justice, he searches for those responsible for the disappearance of his mother, Paloma, a woman activist and teacher, who had demonstrated against an international mining company. and disappeared without a trace.

Receiving no help from the police or the judicial system, he finds a clue that leads him to the eccentric Aldama family, made up of a famous artist, his famous wife and matriarch Carmen, and their beautiful daughter..

After getting a job as an employee in the family home, his determination will lead him to discover secrets, lies and revenge. that are found below the surface.

Lost in the night

By Amat Escalante.

With Bárbara Mori, Juan Daniel García Treviño, Ester Expósito, Fernando Bonilla, Mayra Hermosillo.

Mexico, 2023.

