The first day of COP28 in Dubai, the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, closed with an important update on Provision for Losses and Damages (Loss&Damage), with the World is committed to compensate the nations most affected by the climate crisisfrom extreme weather events and the slow onset events connected to it (rising seas, desertification, retreat of glaciers).

Il fondo Loss & Damage it was announced at COP27 in Sharm El Shekh, but nothing has been done since then to implement and put it into practice. It was at the beginning of November agreement was finally reachedbut there was no official commitment.

After a year, therefore, an agreement was reached and the letters also arrived promises of funds by the various States responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, the main cause of the anomalous warming of the Planet.

The United States they put 17 million dollars, a paltry and symbolic sum, while the United Arab Emirates they promise to pay 100 million, a move that appears to be intended to silence all the criticism raised in recent days about the interests of the nation’s oil industry. From the United Kingdom comes 51 million dollars and 10 from Japanenter theEuropean Union he promised 245.39, of which 100 from himself Germania. Other nations will follow in their commitment, now no longer just formal, to alleviate the damage caused by global warming to the poorest nations.

Historic agreement on Loss & Damage, but doubts remain

At the moment the amount that this fund will have to reach has not been defined, but it has been established minimum threshold of 100 billion dollars per year by 2030. The most affected countries, the developing ones, have estimated that 400 billion would be needed, while a recent study by the University of Delaware claims that the Fund should now reach 1,500 million dollars a year.

States will contribute accordingly totally voluntary to the Fund, which makes everything very uncertain and murky. The fund will need to be financed regularly and should be accompanied by a future planningso that support for the most challenged countries is not lost over time.

The Loss & Damage Fund will be hosted by World Bank for a duration of 4 years, a choice criticized by many given the predominant role that Western countries play in it.

The agreement reached must be completed by the end of the summit on climate with the countries’ approval of all necessary documents.

“Protecting our climate is the greatest test of leadership in the world. The fate of humanity hangs in the balance,” he said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General at the opening ceremony of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit. “We are miles from the goals of the Paris Agreement, and just minutes from midnight for the 1.5 degree limit. But it’s not too late. We can prevent the fire. We have the technologies to avoid the worst if we act now. We need leadership, cooperation and political will. And we need it now.”