The municipality of Losser has an obligation to provide 147 reception places for Ukrainian refugees. There are already 101 places available in Hotel de Grote Zwaan in De Lutte and the former Hotel Marktzicht in Losser. With the addition of the rectory houses, a maximum of 22 places will be added. “We are happy that the church's offer allows us to expand our shelter places, both in quantity and quality,” said councilor Marian Oosterbroek.