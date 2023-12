Not only did PEC Zwolle prosper sportingly last season with promotion to the Eredivisie, PEC Zwolle is also doing better organizationally and business-wise, the club reports. “The business club already welcomed many new sponsors this summer and the club also brought in strong A-brands, which financially help PEC Zwolle with one of our other objectives, including achieving a sustainable budget with a nice positive net result,” said the club in the annual report.