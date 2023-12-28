loading…

The number of widows and orphans in Israel has increased sharply because many soldiers have been killed by Hamas. Photo/The Jerusalem Post

GAZA – “Tell God, 'That's enough!' How many more orphans and widows are not here yet? That's impossible,” said Aviya Luber on Wednesday (28/12/2023) in her eulogy for her husband, Elisha Yehonatan Luber, 24, who was killed in fighting in southern Gaza.

This is a form of disappointment for Luber who is sad and now holds the status of a widow because her husband was killed by Hamas. His son also became an orphan because he lost the war against Hamas. Luber's status as a widow also increases the number of Israeli women holding this new status.

“Yehonatan, wish us luck,” he said at his funeral at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem. “Your relationship with God is very important; now you are close to Him. Look what's happening here,” Luber said.

“My Yehonatan, my life, my lover. How much you love this land; how often you talk about it. You have never seen anything outside of Israel with your own eyes. You wouldn't be willing to return home until you had finished everything, even arguing with your commander to be the first to volunteer for duty in Gaza,” Luber said.

Hagai Luber, Yehonatan's father, conveyed his son's last words to him: “Before Yehonatan left for Gaza, he called me. He told me, 'Dad, I'm ready to go, but please promise me that you will look after my wife and children. That's my world.'”

Yehonatan, a member of Battalion 8104, was serving in the southern Gaza Strip when he was killed in fighting. His wife and 10-month-old son were left with a void that can never be filled, but the memory of his courage and commitment will live on forever.

Hundreds of family members, soldiers, friends and acquaintances attended the funeral. Luber is a youth leader in Yitzhar and a respected member of the Samaritan Regional Council.

Yehonatan is the cousin of Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, who were killed in a shooting attack by Palestinian fighters in Huwara nine months ago.

Colonel Ido Meushar, representing the IDF, said: “Yehonatan, throughout your service, you acted with professionalism and dedication. You perform every task with precision and complete commitment. Even when you are not obliged to stay in your unit, you choose to do so because of the sense of responsibility and volunteerism that burns within you. The values ​​of Zionism, faith and defense of the people and homeland are the guiding light of your path.