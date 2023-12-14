loading…

The Israeli army experienced many defeats in the war against struggle groups in Palestine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military on Thursday (14/12/2023) from the Jenin Refugee Camp in the northern region of the occupied West Bank after a three-day military operation that resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians. Israel withdrew because they lost the resistance of the Jenin militia.

Witnesses reported that hundreds of residents began returning to the camp to assess damage to their homes and property following the military operation.

“The number of martyrs in the city of Jenin and its camps in the northern West Bank has increased since Tuesday to 12 Palestinians, who were victims of Israeli army fire,” according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, reported by Anadolu.

The number of Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank since October 7 has increased to 287 people.

The Israeli army launched a major military operation in Jenin and its camps, during which 20 houses were destroyed, and 700 Palestinians were detained.

The majority were released after hours of interrogation, according to Kamal Abu al-Rub, acting governor of Jenin, as reported by Anadolu.

The Israeli army has stepped up raids, arrests and lethal force operations in cities and towns in the West Bank, along with the destructive war it has been waging in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military claimed that extensive operations in the occupied West Bank city lasting 60 hours had ended. The army also said they killed more than 10 fighters, destroyed tunnels and seized weapons during the operation.

Israel regularly carries out deadly attacks in the West Bank amid increasing settler violence. More than 270 Palestinians have been killed in the region since the start of the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, footage of Israeli soldiers broadcasting Jewish prayers from a mosque in Jenin sparked outrage today. An Israeli military official said troops involved in the incident would be disciplined.

(ahm)