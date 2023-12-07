With Lorenzo we retraced the main stages of his career, from his debut in the 125 world championship to the Italian SBK title. His future? A new exciting challenge in IDM

December 7, 2023

There are very few championships and countries where Lorenzo Zanetti has not raced. After starting in 125, and also arriving at the category world championship, in 2010 the rider from Brescia switched to four-stroke in the Stock 600 and 1000.

Given the excellent results obtained especially in the senior class, in 2012 Zanetti had the opportunity to compete in the Superbike World Championship for an entire season. A positive season but which unfortunately could not have a sequel, and this represents a sore point in his career: “If I had had at least another year available I would have been able to demonstrate that I could also be competitive in Superbike” he told us in this interview in which we retraced his long career together.

Once his adventure in the major derivatives class was over, Zanetti embarked on the path of World Supersport championship, where in four years, two with Honda and two with MV Agusta, he collected a victory (in Imola) and six other podiums.

In the meantime he has also gained experience in British SupersportIn the Moto America (where he won the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and in World FIM Endurancearriving later at CIV Superbike, where this year he became Italian champion. A title deserved but achieved not without controversy, due to the accident in which he was involved in Imola (his favorite track) in the last race of the season.

For 2024 his reconfirmation in his friend Luca Conforti’s Team Broncos seemed obvious, but here it is: at Eicma he receives a very convenient offer to race in the German IDM SBK championship. A new adventure, a new challenge in a different environment, against mostly unknown opponents. Accepting new challenges is a constant in Lorenzo Zanetti’s career and therefore in 2024, at the age of 36, he will throw himself into the fight for the German national title.