Jorge Lorenzo has never been a big fan of the development of cutting-edge technologies on current MotoGP bikes, and his opinion hasn't changed after a 2023 that continues to push the envelope. The five-time world champion simply doesn't like all the technological advancements in the premier class.

“These turn everything into a kind of mini-Formula 1 in this area,” he explained, speaking on the topic to the Spanish newspaper AS. If his old adversary Casey Stoner often stated that these technologies distorted the driver's driving style, Lorenzo focuses on the increase in risks taken for the sake of the show and this should give pause for thought.

“We saw it and all the drivers complained, the aerodynamics create a lot of turbulence which makes it often impossible to stay too close to the driver in front and prevents overtaking. This brings nothing in terms of spectacle,” explains the former Spanish driver. “People don't care if you're a second slower or faster, this penalizes overtaking. For me it's not good, I would eliminate this aerodynamics. It can bring a certain safety to street motorcycles, to prevent the front wheel from lifting too easily and causing accidents. But in terms of entertainment, it's a handicap.”

This pushes Jorge Lorenzo to take a critical look at the issue, or his perception of risks. “When you have dozens of injuries in which you get hurt a lot, you have a different vision of things,” he underlines. According to him, the danger is directly proportional to the increase in performance allowed by the great evolution of motorcycle aerodynamics.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team

During his career, the highest top speed Lorenzo achieved was 353.8 km/h, during the 2017 Italian Grand Prix aboard the Ducati. Six years later, the absolute reference is 366.1 km/h and almost all current drivers have already exceeded the Majorcan's top speed, with the exception of Augusto Fernandez, whose top speed stands at 352.9 km/h .

“The bike reaches stratospheric speeds, but you can hardly have accidents on the straight,” observes Lorenzo. “What is worrying is that the motorbikes are faster in corners thanks to the ground effect created by the aerodynamics, a situation created by Formula 1. The cars go almost faster in corners than in a straight line, thanks to the support of the aerodynamics . This now also applies to motorbikes. Aesthetically, we see a bike that looks like a mini-Formula 1. It's more disturbing, because there are accidents in corners.”

“It's true that the protections have improved, the helmets and suits are better, but in the end it's still a piece of leather. Apart from the shoulder and knee protectors which have been reinforced a bit, the rest is a few millimeters of leather, without much protection. When you hit the ground, it's not the same to do it at low speed as it is to do it at the speeds they reach.”

Jorge Lorenzo believes that the risks are multiplied by technology and is of the same opinion also regarding the new format. As much as he appreciates following the Sprints in terms of spectacle, he is happy to have avoided this further peak of aggression and tension when racing.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Race start, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team LCR Honda

“From my point of view, I'm happy not to live in this era, with Sprint,” he says. “This race was created to arouse interest in the spectators, as had already been done in Formula 1, even if they don't do it every weekend there. In terms of entertainment, that's a good thing. Personally, I like it, I have a lot of fun because there's a lot of adrenaline. After a few minutes, the race ends and you want more.”

“But it's also true that if we look at the injuries, with a balanced level of 15 or 20 bikes that can win, there are many riders close. They know that it is important to be in a good position to have the opportunity to achieve a good result. They take more risks than in the long race and this increases the risk of crashes, of a rider falling and finding himself in the middle of the group. There are more risks and they are double, this is the negative aspect of this race”, concludes the five-time world champion.

