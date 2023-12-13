After 35 years of what seemed like an idyllic marriage, Lorenzo Quinn and Giovanna Cicutto have started a war after their divorce with an exchange of complaints between them, a summary that we have accessed exclusively in 'And now Sonsoles'.

However, the war has only just begun, and the sculptor, in addition to accusing his ex-wife of breaking and entering, also accuses her of a crime against privacy in a report that we have had exclusive access to.

Quinn claims that Cicutto sent intimate photographs to those closest to him, also committing a crime of revealing secrets.

According to the sculptor, in those messages his ex-wife said that the sculptor needed drugs for the proper functioning of his penis, in addition to taking animal fats to lengthen his penis.

He also accuses her, on the other hand, of entering his workshop “very upset” and hitting one of his employees, injuries and complaints that join the one of breaking and entering lodged by Lorenzo Quinn and the one of mistreatment of Giovanna Cicutto to the sculptor.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have contacted Quinn's ex-wife again, who has assured that she owns 50% of the workshop, but that she cannot enter because they have changed the lock.

We have also contacted a person close to Lorenzo, who assures that they get along well with Giovanna and that at no time did they change anything. “They are lovely people who, as workers, have taken great care of us,” he said.

Regarding the altercation that occurred in the workshop, she was there but did not want to make any statements because it was a personal issue for them and, furthermore, it has not caused a change in the way they treated her.

He has also denied having received private and intimate images from Lorenzo Quinn. Meanwhile, he is in Miami for his new exhibition.

We spoke with a friend of Lorenzo Quinn and Giovanna Cicutto's marriage

“All this I'm hearing surprises me a lot,” said Carlos Martorell, the friend of Lorenzo Quinn and Giovanna Cicutto's marriage.

It was she who broke the news to him that they had separated, something that shocked him because they had never had the problem and makes it clear that he is not believing anything, even though it is part of a judicial summary that we have accessed in exclusive.

Carlos Martorell never experienced a situation of violence between his partner.

Giovanna Cicutto's version of the destruction

Giovanna Cicutto has admitted that she entered the property even though the locks had been changed, due to carelessness on the part of the workshop workers. Her goal was to get to her office, but there were no longer tables and chairs there, but rather a bed with women's clothes that were not hers.

At that moment there are two people with her: her secretaries, from whom she asks for an explanation while they ask her to get out of there.

“At first he suddenly grabbed a statuette with the intention of taking it home,” said journalist Bea Osa, who finally threw it to the ground. She, however, is the 50% owner of that sculpture.