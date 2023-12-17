Lorena has had to sweat blood to reach the final round of Password. After a very tense duel with Noé, a mistake by her rival has allowed her to qualify for these 10,000 euros offered by the last phase.

Since she started playing, it has been noticed that the contestant was somewhat nervous. In her first attempt with Nuria Fergó, she only managed to get three words, so it was all uphill for her.

Finally, despite not having managed to complete the panel, he managed to find the key so that the guests could guess the final Password to double the figure he had initially obtained. Do not miss it!