The first part of the festival, Offerings of Orius, is now available in all versions of the soulslike, with juicy new features for free.

It's never too late to get hooked on Lords of the Fallen, one of the best soulslike of recent years. In the absence of the Elden Ring DLC, the title from CI Games and Hexworks stands out as one of the most competent action and fantasy games of 2023.

Although it has some performance problems (especially on Xbox), little by little the guys at Hexworks (Spanish studio, by the way) have been solving them with updates and patches.

And be careful, because the three endings of Lords of the Fallen They don't mean ''anything''. And the game will continue to receive free content as part of its 2023-2024 roadmap.

New quests, weapons and spells arrive today as part of The Offerings of Oriusfirst part of the recently announced festival Season of Revelry.

Season of Revelry is a themed festival with tons of free new features for Lords of the Fallen. Its second part will arrive next Thursday, December 21.

Festival news in Mournstead

Specifically, Season of Revelry adds three new missionsa new set of armor (with weapon included), unreleased finishing moves, and even snowball fightson the occasion of Christmas.

The first part, The Offerings of Orius, can now be enjoyed in all versions of the title. You have a week to enjoy all your newsWhich are the following:

New spells– Six new spells have been added, including Immolation, Radiant Shield Throw, and Holy Arrow Shot. New projectiles– There are now three new projectiles, which are Blood Vomit, Explosive Mines, and Frost Worms. New weapon skills– Boss weapons, usable since the previous update, have amazing new effects. For example, the Abbess' Greatsword has a new flame effect. Christmas decorations– The Mournstead stages have been updated with Christmas motifs.

This is what the first part of the festival includes. As for the second, which will arrive on December 21, it has many more new features for Lords of the Fallen.

Is called The Challenge of the Three Spirits (Trial of the Three Spirits)and stands out for including a small line of quests for the soulslike plot, which receives the same name.

Furthermore, it is composed of new mechanics (change character appearance, storage box)new strong attacks, and the aforementioned snowball fights.

Lords of the Fallen still has a lot to say in the coming months. You can enjoy the CI Games and Hexworks game at PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PCand the news from the first part of the festival is now available.