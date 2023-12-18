Lords of the Fallendeveloped by HexWorks, has recently been updated with fixes that improve the multiplayer experience of the action RPG. Reviewed by our Marco Brom, Lords of the Fallen is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

“We identified an issue with multiplayer connectivity and crossplay, which prevented some players from properly using the game's online features, resulting in failed automatic online logins and an increase in matchmaking disconnections. We identified the issue, fixed it, ran some internal testing, and decided to update the game today. Thank you for your reports and your continued support.” said the development team.

