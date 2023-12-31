The Bergamo players momentarily grab sixth place, the Salento team was wasteful in the final. Pasalic hits the crossbar

From our correspondent Pierfrancesco Archetti

December 30, 2023 (change at 6.28pm) – MILAN

The third consecutive victory at home brings Atalanta back into the European zone. Lookman decides: with his seventh goal in the league, the Nigerian wishes the fans a happy new year before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations. Lecce contained the hosts without too much difficulty in the first half, then once they were behind they didn't react immediately, they could concede other goals, but afterwards they had a couple of chances, but they failed to change the outcome of the match.

THE TURNING POINT

—

The best Atalanta is therefore the one in the second half; after an hour of balance, the crossbar hit by Pasalic in the 58th minute was the wake-up call and a few moments later it was Lookman from the edge who broke the deadlock with a low angled diagonal shot. The Nigerian could still double the lead but Falcone manages to block. Muriel could also end the match early but she hits badly in the area. Atalanta with the usual emergency in defense, we knew about the absences of Toloi and Palomino, plus Hateboer on the wing, but Scalvini also stopped in the warm-up. De Roon is relegated among the scorers, Pasalic enters midfield. When he becomes an attacking midfielder in the second half the game changes. Scamacca returns to the starting lineup alongside Lookman. The Italian has two opportunities at the start, arriving at the far post following deflections from his teammates, but a header goes wide and a right-footed shot from the line ends up at the outside post. Before going out after 64', Scamacca was also stopped by Falcone.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

LECCE DECIMATED

—

Lecce also has several absences, in defense Touba replaces Pongracic, up front Oudin has to settle on the right wing because Sansone, Banda and Almqvist are unavailable. But D'Aversa's disposition keeps the Bergamo players away from the area for a long time. Atalanta's best chance in the first half comes from a mix-up by goalkeeper Falcone: Koopmeiners can shoot and Baschirotto responds in front of the empty goal. In the offensive phase, however, the guests challenge Carnesecchi with a shot from outside by Kaba. Krstovic, preferred at the start to Piccoli, misses the target with his header from Gallo's cross. At the end of the match the Salento team hoped for a draw, but a save by Carnesecchi on Oudin in the 89th minute took away the roar from the guests.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED