If you don't know where to start, there are some gifts for less than 20 euros that you can buy to give as a gift to whoever you want and enjoy technology at a good price.

An object finder

Although Apple's AirTag It may be the best known, it is not the only location device or object finder on the market and Tile's is another of the most popular. It is a Bluetooth object finder with a search radius of 60 meters and that we can use on both IOS and Android. It is the perfect gift for someone who always loses their keys, garage remote or even their wallet.

we can buy it for less than 20 euros and it is a practical gift that we can use with all kinds of objects and that will make life easier for whoever you give it to.

Bluetooth speaker

Another of the best gifts you can give this Christmas if you are looking for technology for less than 20 euros is a Bluetooth speaker that allows us to listen to music anywhere.

He Energy System Urban Box 2. A portable Bluetooth speaker that allows us to listen to music anywhere by connecting it to our mobile phone. It has 10W of power and has hands free function which allows you to answer calls freely wherever you are. In addition, it not only works with Bluetooth but you can use it with microSD, MP3 player and FM radio.

But it is not the only one and there are other Bluetooth speakers that you can buy for less than 20 euros such as the Mifa Mini Waterproof Portable Speaker. a speaker small, handy and waterproof with IPX6 that you can use anywhere without worries. With an autonomy of around fifteen hours, with a compatible microSD card and with a built-in microphone if you want to answer calls.

Wireless headphones

Another gift option for less than 20 euros if you are looking for cheap technology is to buy Bluetooth headphones, which are an excellent option for any recipient. Although there are many models on the market, we can find Bluetooth headphones for less than 20 euros if you don't want to spend too much and want to enjoy music anywhere, watch series without disturbing others or listen to podcasts.

Los Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite son cheap headphones, for less than 20 euros, with charging case included and with up to 18 hours of autonomy. They have touch control and environmental noise cancellation to hear calls clearly. In addition, they are dust and water resistant with IP54 certification and have autonomy of up to 18 hours.

Another option is the DODOSOUL headphones with a modern and elegant design. Wireless Bluetooth headphones with up to 50 hours of autonomy and a careful design that makes them perfect as a gift. Available in black or pink, they include a charging case and IPX7 certification as well as noise reduction for calls.

Computer accessories

If you want to give cheap technology, there are accessories that we can buy that are very practical for anyone. Gaming keyboards, wireless mice…

He Mars Gaming MK220W keyboard It is a good option if you are looking for something affordable. A cheap gaming keyboard that you can buy for less than 20 euros and with an original and modern design. You can find it in many different colors and buy it in white but also in pink, in black. With backlighting on the keys, the Mars gaming MK220W works with a USB cable (it is not wireless) and offers comfortable and fast typing.

Another option is the Cooler Master Masterkeys for less than 15 euros. With hybrid switches, a wired keyboard with backlighting and different light modes if you want to give a cheap gaming keyboard for teenagers or pre-teens.

Extreme battery

Una powerbank It is a gift that always comes in handy and that will help us have sufficient autonomy wherever we go and there are many models available that we can take into account when giving as a gift. technology for less than 20 euros. Choosing one or the other will depend on what we want: a beautiful design or something sober with autonomy.

Also Anker's with an autonomy of 10,000 mAh it's a good option. A battery compatible with all types of devices and with a USB-C output and input port. It has dual charging with a USB-C port that supports bidirectional charging and also allows you to charge two devices at the same time simultaneously with a maximum of 12W.

Un pendrive original

Another accessory that can never be missing anywhere It is a pendrive and we can have them for less than 20 euros with all kinds of different designs. If you are looking for something original and fun or simply if you are looking for a lot of space for an affordable price.

You can find all kinds of shapes and figures in pendrives for less than 20 euros that will give you space for whatever you want with up to 128 GB in some cases. From an electric guitar to a video game controller for gamers looking to save their data.