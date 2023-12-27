The automotive sector has had another year full of news, and in 2023 SUVs and EVs in particular were on the rise. For example, more high-powered models were sold across Europe than all other body types combined, while the electric car is now almost as popular as the diesel car. However, something tells us that such reporting no longer makes you fall back in surprise, so we looked for the ten news of 2023 that might do that.

Wankel engines are back

For example, forget all those EVs for a moment because the most remarkable powertrain of the year may well have a combustion engine. For example, Mazda brought back the Wankel engine at the beginning of 2023, after more than ten years of absence. Secretly, however, this still has everything to do with the EV, because the Japanese introduced their compact rotation block as a range extender for the electric MX-30. This means you don't have to worry about the somewhat dubious reputation of this type of combustion engine because if something goes wrong, you can always go to the workshop electrically…

Alfa Romeo is successful again

Speaking of “reliable”: since this year it is officially what we can call Alfa Romeo. For example, the brand's CEO recently revealed that their warranty costs have been halved, and that is not the only progress under brand new mother house Stellantis. In addition, Alfa Romeo is finally making a profit again, especially since it put its first compact SUV on sale with the Tonale. As a result, they are well on their way to breaking their absolute sales record within a few years, so who knows, they might surprise us a few more times.

Volkswagen is no longer competitive

However, not everyone has had a great year, on the contrary. One of the most untouchable superpowers in the automotive world is struggling to make ends meet. For example, there is insufficient demand for Volkswagen's electric models and the group's upcoming EVs are all being delayed. That is why the Germans urgently need to save money, and they are doing so mainly on their equipment levels and their niche models… Indeed: goodbye Arteon and co.

Volvo has an electric MPV

In the meantime, another manufacturer is adding a niche model to its range, for the first time in its history. Volvo has recently ventured into an MPV, but that is not just any one. The EM90 is purely electric and luxurious enough to stand not only next to the Mercedes V-Class, but perhaps even next to the S-Class. Perhaps this is the start of a second life for the monovolume, or at least in China because that is where this giant Volvo will remain for the time being.

Renault Espace én Scenic worden SUV’s

If that were true, then Renault pulled the plug on their MPVs a little too quickly. In 2023, not only the Scenic but also the Espace jumped on the SUV bandwagon. The latter choice in particular shocked the entire family association, because almost four decades ago the Espace was one of the pioneers of the MPV. Now the model is not much more than an extended Austral with two extra seats in the back… If you can call those seats that way after old Espace standards.

New Polestars have no rear windows

That we have to miss MPVs, that's it, but imagine if the rear window would cease to exist? According to Polestar it is possible; just look at the Polestar 4 that was unveiled in 2023. At first glance, that is an ordinary EV with secretly beautiful lines… Until you see its rear, because there it has no window. Polestar will soon do the same with the 5 and they do it for a reason, because instead of a rear window – usually too small – they will both get a 120° camera that sends its image to a razor-sharp screen. According to the brand, the result is better visibility in all conditions, but we would like to test that out ourselves next year.

'Land Rover' is no more

That is not the only permanent value that is disappearing, because Land Rover has officially ceased to be a brand since 2023. Don't worry: the British haven't just gone bankrupt, but instead they want to split that label into three different brands: Defender, Discovery and Range Rover. Finally, Jaguar completes the line-up of the JLR group. However, all late Land Rover models still receive the oval logo as a kind of badge of honor, but we can no longer call it a real brand.

Autosalon in hibernation

Another name that we are no longer allowed to mention is 'the Motor Show'. That car festival finally returned in 2023 after a two-year absence due to the corona pandemic, only to be silenced again a few months later. There will soon be another car event at the Heysel Palaces in January, but it will not be a real Brussels Motor Show as we knew it… And for the time being, organizer FEBIAC has not yet decided whether they will ever organize one again.

There will be a Flemish EV premium

What can we expect at the start of the new year? Cheaper electric cars, for starters. For example, the Flemish Government announced a few months ago that private individuals who purchase an electric car can claim a premium of up to 5,000 euros from 2024. That amount drops a little every year and is also lower for electric second-hand cars, but it remains a nice boost… Or at least for EVs of less than 40,000 euros, because the premium does not apply to more expensive models.

Price drop for EVs initiated

The upper limit of that premium is not the only reason why manufacturers will massively reduce the prices of their EVs in 2023. For example, Tesla kicked off in January with a monster discount on its Model 3 and Model Y, which suddenly made all their competitors seem very expensive. They had to respond one by one and the domino effect went so far that some brands indicated that they no longer made any profit on their electric models. And then suddenly there was the Citroën ë-C3, the first of a new generation of electric cars under 25,000 euros… In short: you can count on the registration figures in 2024, especially in Flanders, to turn thoroughly green.