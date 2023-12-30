Fifth test of fifty thousand kilometres: after the Kawasaki Versys 650, the Ducati Multistrada 950, the Triumph Tiger 1200 put under pressure there KTM 1290 Super Adventure S. It is a high-end maxi enduro full of technology; as standard there are, just to mention the highlights, the 7″ TFT dashboard with map navigator and the possibility of “My Ride” connection with the smartphone, the backlit handlebar controls, the electronic key and the full LED headlight with cornering function. The handlebars, footrests and rider's seat are adjustable in two positions.

Finally, the electronic equipment is very rich. As standard there are semi-active suspensions, Sport, Street, Rain and Offroad riding modes; cornering traction control, cornering ABS, with the possibility of excluding it at the rear and limiting its invasiveness at the front; Finally, the adaptive cruise control with radar is very useful. Now let's not make a comparison at a distance of time and place between the four road enduros that were the subject of our Long Tests, which moreover belong to different price and displacement ranges. However, given the experience accumulated by Fabio, it is still interesting to know his riding impressions: “Despite belonging to the road enduro segment, for me thisThis 1290 is more like a sports car in disguise'. Her exuberant chivalry, rough delivery and sporty driving make her very physical. The good thing, however, is that she has a high emotional impact. The engine is exceptional. Maybe too much? On a road enduro all this power is useless, but having it certainly doesn't bother you, and you use it when you want, and furthermore, if you ride without exaggerating, the Super Adventure S also consumes little. It is agile, suitable for sports tourism, where the pleasure of driving is preferred; I would say a mix between a classic road enduro and a sport touring. It's a lot of fun because in addition to the performance there is also an exceptional chassis, as are the brakes. It's among the best combinations I've ever tried. Only flaw: in sixth, at around 80 km/h, you have to shift down one or two gears… otherwise the twin-cylinder will tear undertorque”.