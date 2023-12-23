The truth has come to light and Malena has discovered that Lola is her mother. Despite the good relationship they have had, discovering that she abandoned her has been very hard for the little girl. “I'm not angry, I'm hurt,” Malena warned.

The young woman's life was hanging by a thread and Lola, as her biological mother, decided to donate bone marrow for her. “Thank you for saving my life,” she told him. Although it is difficult for him to understand why he abandoned her, he will always be in her debt.

“If you decide to forgive me, you know where to find me,” Lola assured, assuming that she has lost her daughter forever. Even if she didn't know the truth, Malena was always a support for her and now she must fight to get her back. Will she be able to close the wounds of the past?