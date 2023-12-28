One of the best ways to resume classes after the winter holidays is to incorporate teaching resources that stimulate student interest and participation.

Therefore, today we are going to talk to you about Liveworksheets, a platform that allows you to convert traditional worksheets into digital, self-correcting activities that adapt to the needs of each student.

You can create or use thousands of free interactive worksheets on all subjectsand make learning more dynamic and attractive.

Liveworksheets allows you to create, share and correct exercises for any educational level, taking advantage of the resources you already have or generating your own.

The perfect fusion of traditional and digital

With this tool you can transform your usual activities into digital formats that adapt to the needs of your students. It offers an autonomous and motivating learning experience for both teachers and students.

These are, therefore, interactive sheets, but at the same time printable, that can be filled out online by the student, self-corrected and sent to the teacher for evaluation.

How Liveworksheets works

Liveworksheets is a tool that allows you to create and use interactive worksheets for learning. To get started, you just need to sign up for a free account. With which, you can access the files that other teachers have created or make your own.

Creating a file is very easy. You just have to upload a file (doc, pdf, jpg…) that will be converted into an image. Then, you have to draw text boxes over the parts of the image you want and write the correct answers in them. When you finish, you just have to save your token by clicking on the tick icon.

Liveworksheets

After creating your worksheet, you can share it with the Liveworksheets community or use it just for yourself. You just have to fill in some information about your form: subject, level, language, title, age… and save it.

Then, you will get the link to your file, which you can send to your students by email, add to an online portfolio, or embed in a web page or blog.

Types of exercises available in Liveworksheets

Liveworksheets

Join with arrows: It consists of connecting related elements with arrows. For example, it can be used to match Spanish words with their English equivalents. Drag and drop: Allows you to move elements and place them in the correct place. It is useful for matching or sequencing activities. Drag and drop exercise with images: It is similar to the previous one, but images can be used instead of text. It is ideal for activities that require associating images with concepts. Multiple choice: These are multiple choice questions where students choose the correct answer from several options. Dropdown box: Allows you to create exercises with drop-down options. Students choose the correct answer from a drop-down menu. Questions with free response: Students can write open-ended responses to specific questions. spoken exercise: Includes the option to record oral responses using the microphone. This encourages the practice of speaking skills. Join with numbers: It is similar to joining with arrows, but elements are connected with numbers instead of arrows. hotspot questions: Allows you to define specific areas in an image as hot spots. Students select the correct part of the image in response to the question. Add YouTube videos: Teachers can embed YouTube videos directly into worksheets to provide additional content or visual explanations.

Any teacher can create their own worksheets in a matter of minutesadapting them to the needs and objectives of their students.

In addition, they can include all types of activities, from the simplest to the most complex, which make learning more fun and effective.

The students, for their part, They can use Liveworksheets to complete the tasks and exercises that their teacher sends themprepare for exams, learn new concepts and enjoy at the same time.

This tool allows you to check answers immediately, which helps you learn from mistakes and improve your performance. It is, without a doubt, a platform that can facilitate your return to school and make it more enjoyable and productive.