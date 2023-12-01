Documents leaked and appearing online would prove that a second version of the S2 Del Mar is close to production. Will we see it in 2024?

December 1, 2023

LiveWire, Harley-Davidson’s spin-off on the subject of electric mobility, would be close to presenting a second version of the S2 Del Marthe electric motorbike already on sale in some European countries and which currently represents the entry point in terms of cost and accessibility to the LiveWire range.

They would prove it some documents relating to both the approval and the classic use and maintenance manual 2024 discovered by our American colleagues at Motorcycle.com. If the S2 Del Mar that we know is in fact characterized by the acronym S2DM, now the acronym appears in the homologation documents S2MH which would pair with the news that LiveWire has registered the name in 2023 Mulholland in some European and American markets, a sign that the use of the name for an upcoming electric motorcycle is quite likely.

But there would be more: possible doubts about the existence of the S2 Mulholland would be dispelled by some data regarding weight and seat height, which are specifically different for the S2MH and which speak of a bike that is three kilos lighter than the Del Mar (195 kg), lower in the saddle (810 versus 825 mm) and 15 mm longer in wheelbase which stands at 1,468 mm. The Arrow platform on which the Del Mar was born therefore seems to have a second declination even if the presence of the acronym “S2” could make one think more of a different set-up than of a totally different model: for a couple of years, in fact, there has been talk of S3 and S4 models that we expect – at least as far as I can tell – to see during 2024.

Another clue which is, after all, not of little importance and which would give indirect indications on the existence of an S2 Mulholland consists of some pages of a 2024 use and maintenance manual for the LiveWire S2 which talks about the Del Mar’s “flat track” mode. This is a mode where the electronic controls are minimized to allow a sportier driving experience (Del Mar is a historic Californian flat track arena, founded in 1936!), well in the indications of the new one and maintenance manual there would be the warning that the flat track mode is only foreseen for the Del Mar, thus indirectly proving the presence of at least one other version.

However, from the point of view of the powertrain and autonomy, not much should change: the Arrow platform takes advantage of the battery pack as a stressed element of the chassis and the engine delivers capable of 84 peak HP and a nominal power of 40 HP with a maximum torque of 263 Nm, for a maximum speed of over 160 km/h. But given the modularity of the platform, we are waiting for news confirmed by LiveWire to express our opinion on the data, prices and arrival times – also in Italy – of both the Mulholland and the other motorcycles of the American brand.