For many Mexicans, the best time of year to give gifts to family and friends is nothing more and nothing less than December for the Christmas festivities. In view of this, many department stores provide promotions, discounts and offers to make holiday shopping more economical.

Among those stores is Liverpool, which not only launches its Night Sale before Christmas, but also has the Great Winter Barata, where it promotes a wide variety of items for adults and children.

According to the company, a 43% discount is offered on products such as clothing, fragrances or footwear, however this is only for a certain time and below we give you the date on which this Great Winter Sale in Liverpool ends.

When does the Great Winter Sale end?

According to the information they provided on their official website, the validity of these promotions will end next Sunday, December 31, the date prior to celebrating the New Year.

Likewise, Liverpool announced that it has a 30% discount in the toy store area and 10% on video games.

If you plan to wear new clothes to ring in the new year, find out about the clothing and accessories that have up to 43% off. Now, it is important to remember that those who have the Liverpool Card may be eligible for extra benefits.

Products with up to 43 percent discount in the Great Winter Sale

Ivonne coat for women – 1,709 pesos

Biography casual mini dress – 699 pesos

Dior Sauvage Parfum perfume for men – 3,850 pesos

Nautica Voyage N-83 eau de toilette for men – 632 pesos

