The department store Liverpool celebrate the Christmas holiday season with discounts in physical and online stores, but, above all, with this December parade.

Every year Liverpool organizes a Christmas caravan made up of the beloved Bolo bear, accompanied by the classic elves and their boss, Santa Claus. This event joins other parades from different brands, although the It was a Fest is carried out exclusively in Mexico City (CDMX).

Nevertheless, The event will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook on the department store’s official accountsso you shouldn’t miss it. At the same time, you can take advantage of having Liverpool’s digital portal open, since with the parade different discounts will be placed on a variety of products.

Liverpool Bolo Fest will take place on December 2 at 10am on the Paseo de la Reforma. It will begin its journey at the Diana the Huntress Roundabout to end at the “Women Who Fight” Roundabout.

