Suara.com – Liverpool vs West Ham United live streaming link in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup or Carabao Cup 2023/2024. Match at Anfield, Thursday (21/12/2023), kick off at 03.00 WIB.

Liverpool is aiming for victory when they host West Ham United to open up the opportunity to win the English League Cup title. However, the Reds must improve their performance after last weekend's Premier League defeat by Manchester United 0-0 at Anfield.

Meanwhile, West Ham United is quite confident about visiting Anfield after winning 3-0 at home to Wolverhampton. Mohammed Kudus contributed two goals and West Ham's other goal was scored by Jarrod Bowen.

Liverpool and West Ham have met once this season in Week 6 of the Premier League at Anfield. In that match, the Reds won 3-1 through goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

However, in this match, Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders said that his team could potentially rotate players when they meet West Ham United.

He said that one of the players who will be rotated is the goalkeeper position where he will rest Alisson Becker to be replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher.

“What we see from Caoimhin is that he finds more rhythm because he plays more matches,” said Lijnders, quoted from the club's official website, Wednesday as published by Antara.

“He is developing. You look at this, and that's what we want. “We want to give him more opportunities, more games,” he said.

The Liverpool vs West Ham United match in the English League Cup quarter-finals can be watched live streaming on Mola TV. Here's the link.