Suara.com – Liverpool vs Newcastle United prediction in week 20 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. This interesting Premier League match will be presented at Anfield, Tuesday (2/1/2024) early morning WIB.

Liverpool is in good confidence. After previously being matched by Manchester United and Arsenal at Anfield, the Reds finally regained three points after winning 2-0 at home to Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp's squad won the three points thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota against Burnley. Of course, this is good capital for Liverpool to host Newcastle United.

Expression of Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp in the Europa League match against Union SG at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Friday (6/10) morning WIB. (SCARFF Oil / AFP)

However, Jurgen Klopp is still unable to play several of his senior players in this match. One of them, Andy Robertson, is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

“Robbo still needs more reach on his shoulders. Obviously it was a major operation. (He) is still not even close to being able to train with the team or anything,” said Jurgen Klopp on the club's official website ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's decline in performance continued after being humiliated by Nottingham Forest 1-3 at St James' Park. With these results, it means Newcastle have lost four times and only won once in the last five league matches.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 12 matches in the Premier League. This makes hosts Liverpool more favored to win this match.

Estimated Player Lineup:

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold; Elliott, Endo, Szoboszlai; Nunez, Jota, Salah.

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miley; Isak, Wilson, Gordon.

Coach: Eddie Howe.

Last 5 Liverpool vs Newcastle meetings:

27-08-2023 Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

19-02-2023 Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

01-09-2022 Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

30-04-2022 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

17-12-2021 Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League).

Liverpool's Last 5 Matches:

15-12-23 Union SG 2-1 Liverpool (Liga Europa)

17-12-23 Liverpool 0-0 MU (Premier League)

21-12-23 Liverpool 5-1 West Ham (EFL Cup)

24-12-23 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

27-12-23 Burnley 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League).

Newcastle's Last 5 Matches:

14-12-23 Newcastle 1-2 Milan (Liga Champions)

16-12-23 Newcastle 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

20-12-23 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle (EFL Cup)

23-12-23 Luton 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

26-12-23 Newcastle 1-3 Forest (Premier League).

Score prediction: Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle.

