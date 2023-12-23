Suara.com – Anfield is ready to watch the big match between Liverpool vs Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League on Sunday (24/12/2023) early morning WIB.

This match is the main highlight because both teams are at the top of the standings, with Arsenal leading with a one point advantage over Liverpool in third place.

This match will attract the attention of football fans considering the competition between Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League standings.

Arsenal, who currently sits at the top of the standings with 39 points from 17 matches, will undergo a serious test against Liverpool.

Liverpool, with 38 points, will try to take the top spot with the advantage of playing at home.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp attends a press conference ahead of the Europa League match against Union SG at Lotto Park Stadium, Brussels, Belgium. (doc. LFC)

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp admitted that Arsenal is the strongest team in the Premier League currently.

He highlighted Arsenal's consistency and physical strength, and acknowledged the danger posed by players like Declan Rice.

“We know now that we will face the strongest team in the Premier League, namely Arsenal,” said Jurgen Klopp to BBC Radio 5 Live.

“They are really consistent, physically strong, they don't get any worse with Declan (Rice) in the team. Let me say that,” he continued.

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta. (OLI SCARFF / AFP)

Meanwhile Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, said that his team came with high motivation to achieve victory.

Arsenal wants to maintain their top position in the standings and win the title after failing in the previous season.

Arsenal has positive capital after a convincing win over Brighton. Even though Liverpool has a superior record in the last five meetings, Arsenal has the ambition to embarrass the hosts and widen the gap in the standings.

“I've been at Arsenal for four years but we haven't won anything special. We want to win this, because the support from the fans and supporters is extraordinary,” said Arteta.

In the last five meetings with Arsenal, Liverpool can be said to have a slight lead with three wins. Then, the other two results were draws.

