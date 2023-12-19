Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a smartwatch in Liverpool! The department store continues with the best offers in the final part of the year. This new device has become an essential for technology enthusiasts.

With discounted prices every day, now, Tuesday, December 19, You can take this device from the Samsung brand in its prestigious Galaxy line. The offer is on the Liverpool online store for an unlimited time. Remember that shipping is free.

The model in question is Smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 42 mm para hombre. Which has rotating bezel and multiple analog or digital watch faces with a variety of backgrounds, fonts and colors to suit your tastes, weather or occasion. Has 16 GB internal memory and 1.18 GHz processor. It has accelerometer sensors, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor. It counts your steps and kilometers traveled, in addition to providing daily monitoring of your vital signs.

Today's discount is from an original price of $10,397.00 to $3,868.00 pesosmeaning a reduction of just over 62% on its original price. Also has 6 months interest-free with Liverpool Credit Cards y 3 months for cards from other banks participants.

OB

