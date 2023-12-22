These holidays are the ideal opportunity to give and receive gifts. Many stores have various promotions and discounts like Liverpool.

This store has some laptops in its online offer, for example: Lenovo Think V14 G2 IJL 14 Inch HD Intel Celeron Intel UHD Laptop with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD.

This Lenovo Think V14 (14-inch Intel) laptop is described as powerful, affordable and feature-packed, that have been designed to improve the work experience, both in the office and at home.

This computer is on discount, since it dropped from 12,999 pesos to 5,449 pesos, so it is a good offer that can be taken advantage of.

