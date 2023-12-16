Liverpool is famous for having a wide chain of department stores, but also for offering promotions and discounts that are attractive for being launched at strategic times of the year, an example of this is the Night Sales and although the last of them came to an end, the promotions continue.

If you are one of those who have not yet bought your Christmas gifts with this celebration on your heels, then you should know that Liverpool has launched a promotion that you should take advantage of, especially if you are a customer of the store, because when you buy with their card you will have access six months without interest.

Which department offers 6 months interest-free on their products?

This is the perfumery department which offers up to six months interest-free on the purchase of fragrance sets from highly recognized brands, including the following:

Armani (8)

Calvin Klein (6)

Carolina Herrera (12)

Dolce&Gabbana (4)

Guess (6)

Paris Hilton (8)

Perry Ellis (5)

The numbers in parentheses are the indicator of the number of sets that are available and this extensive range offers a variety of aromas and styles that broadly satisfy consumer preferences. Whether you are looking for a fresh and light fragrance to wear every day or an intense and sophisticated aroma for special occasions, this promotion has it all.

The highlight of this promotion goes beyond the ease of payment, as Liverpool also offers discounts on several perfume sets, which adds an additional attraction for buyers.

It should be remembered that the six months without interest apply to customers who have the Liverpool Card, while Participating cards are offered only 3 months without interest and everyone can access the promotion by purchasing online or going to physical stores distributed throughout the country.

Take advantage of this promotion on Christmas Eve and complete your Christmas gifts.

