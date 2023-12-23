Liverpool, one of Mexicans' favorite large department stores is preparing to start 2024 with its first Night Sale of the year, with which it seeks to pamper all its customers by offering promotions and discounts for special dates.

The last Night Sale of the year which is yet to be completed It took place during the first days of December And if you were not fortunate enough to be able to attend or get the product you were looking for, below we will tell you when the first promotional event is starting next year.

When is the first Liverpool Night Sale 2024?

According to the dates that Liverpool has managed since it began with this special sales calendar, the first Night Sale of 2024 will be during the last weekend of April with the objective that all those Mexicans who are looking for a gift for Mother's Day They find it inside their stores.

Among the departments that participate in the Night Sale are technology, cell phones, furniture, decoration, fashion and accessories. It is important to note that the holders of the Liverpool departmental credit card or Liverpool VISA enjoy access to additional promotions, further extending the benefits to those who are part of the Liverpool community.

To take advantage of these attractive promotions, customers have various options, as they can access through the official website, the official Liverpool mobile application, or visit the physical store during its usual hours, which range from 11 a.m. to 9 at night.

This flexibility provides buyers with the convenience of choosing the method that best suits their preferences.

