Liverpool invites you to take advantage of an exceptional offer during its Great Winter Salea unique opportunity for those who were left without a gift this holiday season. The sale began last Monday, December 25 and will be available until the end of this month.

At the department store, you will find a wide selection of offers covering various categories, including footwear, clothing for women and men and discounts that appear in all categories. The catalog is known for being full of high-quality products, making this Great Winter Bargain an ideal opportunity to renew your wardrobe at irresistible prices.

The present day Liverpool has offered different models of Salomon brand tennis shoes at a great price. These pairs of sneakers not only offer style, but also the quality and comfort that characterize the brand.

What models have the discount?

These are four pairs of different tennis shoes with a 70% discount which places them well below a thousand pesos. Review the options.

Product

Precio original

Price with discount

Salomon Supercross 4 GTX men's hiking shoes $3,149.00 $944.70 Salomon Alphacross 4 GTX men's hiking shoes $2,649.00 $794.70 Salomon Alphacross 4 men's running shoes $2,399.00 $719.70 Salomon Spectur men's running shoes $2,899.00 $869.70

