Today, Thursday, December 14, we are just 10 days away from Christmas Eve. Almost a week after spending another Christmas, the departmental company Liverpool continues to offer great options for gifts for themselves and others.
Discounts and offers are authorized day by day, to the different departments of the store. Today it is worth reviewing the sports footwear catalog.
All discount items within this category are from a manufacturer rated “Excellent” on Profeco. It is the German brand Adidaswhich has stood out worldwide for the quality of its manufacturing and materials.
Review the products offered and remember to choose the correct size number for your conditions. Besides, Keep in mind that there is the benefit of receiving your package at home for free.
Which Adidas tennis shoes have a discount?
Description
Image
Precio original
Final price
Discount
ADIDAS Ultimashow unisex tennis shoes for training
$1,299.00
$909.30
30%
ADIDAS Ultimashow men's tennis shoes
$1,299.00
$909.30
30%
ADIDAS Ultimashow men's tennis shoes
$1,299.00
$909.30
30%
ADIDAS Lite Racer 3.0 tennis shoes for women
$1,299.00
$974.25
25%
These products do not have promotions or additional payment methods.
* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *
OB
Themes
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply