The department store Liverpool continues to offer products with great discounts for those who delayed their Christmas gifts or who simply They want to purchase some of their quality items at attractive prices.

In this case it is a series of watches from the Invicta brand, in various classic models, specified for men.. Available colors are silver, dorado, black and different combinations of each other.

Some of the most curious articles are pocket watches, also available at a discount of more than 70 percent. As the Stührling Hand-Wind Legacy Men's Watch 60.533.311.299.999.900 which is being offered in $1,999.00 for an original price of $6,699.00. Which means a 71% discount.

Discounted wrist watches:

Description Original Price Final Price Discount Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch 28001 $5,899 $1,499 75% Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch 40009 $5,999 $1,699 71% Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch 30018 $5,999 $1,499 75% Invicta Men's Aviator Watch 39265 $4,999 $1.29 9 75% Clock Invicta Men's Pro Diver 1112666148 $5,999 $1,499 75% Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch 26970 $5,999 $1,499 75% Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch 33939 $10,999 $3,199 71% Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch 30025 $5,999 $1.49 9 75% Invicta Pro Diver Men's Watch 40010 $5,999 $1,599 74%

