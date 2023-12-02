Furniture, bedrooms, desks, are one of the items you can find in Liverpool, if you are looking for new items for your home this note is for you. For this December 1 and 2, Liverpool offers up to more than 50 percent in the furniture category.

This season is the perfect time to invest in your home items, don’t miss it, on the official website you will be able to see the wide variety of items that you can find in this department store.

But don’t worry, we bring you some suggestions to make the search easier. Furniture for your TV, cabinets, shoe cabinets and even sofa beds.

Sofantastic Queen Linen Sofa Bed

This model is made to enjoy a good night’s sleep or watch a movie, because in addition to converting into a bed, it has a cup holder in its added system that allows you to place up to two drinks, and it also has two decorative cushions. This sofa has a simple structure that allows you to convert it into a bed in less than 5 minutes. Get it for only $6,990 pesos, it is at a 50 percent discount on its original price.

Stay Elit Shoe-3 furniture shoe rack

This shoe rack is designed for a capacity of more than 35 shoes, you can also have order and save space in your bedroom, it has easy assembly. You can get this item for only $409 pesos, a discount of more than 50 percent of its original price. Remember that in Liverpool there is free shipping throughout the country.

Gabinete decomobil

This item is a toilet storage cabinet furniture. It has a practical design, because in addition to being small you can store a large number of items. This item is priced at $2,929 pesos. You can also choose the color of wood that you like the most.

Excelsior Alves melamine TV cabinet

If you don’t know where to place the television, this article is for you, because in addition to its elegant design, it has a discount of approximately more than 15 percent. It is a design made of chipboard, covered with melamine sheets, only in a brown color. Purchase this product for only $11,321 pesos.

