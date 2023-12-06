The Liverpool Night Sale 2023 It will be the last season of offers and discounts with a specific calendar and an extensive catalog. It is scheduled to take place from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10.

Throughout this weekend, The branches will extend their operating hours from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. In the virtual store, users will be able to find offers from the first hours until the end of the day.

What departments will enter the night sale?

It is expected that the best offers will be concentrated in the departments of Technology, Furniture and Decorationas well as Moda y Accessories. However, the night sale will include the entire catalog.

This will be an excellent opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts and products with outstanding discounts. In addition to the assigned discounts, An additional 10% reduction will be offered on the first day of purchasesboth in physical and digital stores.

Shipping is free, depending on conditions.

What are the physical addresses in the ZMG?

The locations considered are the following:

Andares Square. Blvrd Puerta de Hierro 4965.

Plaza Galleries. Av Rafael Sanzio 150.

Pearl Square. Of. Mariano Otero 3000.

Oblates Square. Av. Circunvalación Oblatos 2700.

The large square. Av. Ignacio L Vallarta 3959.

Plaza Forum. Blvd. Gral. Marcelino García Barragán 50.

Guadalajara Center. Av. Juárez 272.

Homeland Square. Of. Patria S/N.

