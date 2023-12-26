Before the end of 2023, Liverpool is holding the Great Winter Sale, where there are different products on sale.
The department store maintains the same benefits that it offers throughout the year: free shipping on minimum purchases, the Click & Collect modality (which allows you to buy online and pick up at the nearest store), among others.
One of the biggest attractions of the Great Liverpool Barata is a discount on 43 percent on bags, clothing for women, girls, boys and men, as well as shoes for the whole family.
Other departments that will have products with a 43 percent discount are: jewelry, fragrances, sports and baby items. While the toy store offers a 30 percent discount
The duration of the Great Winter Barata will be from this Monday until next December 31.
*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03
MV
Themes
Liverpool Great Cheap Winter Discounts
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply