Liverpool has several night sales a year and the last one took place from December 8 to 10 so that its clients could take advantage of the offers and promotions so that they could get their Christmas gifts early.

Everyone knows that these seasons in Liverpool are opportunities to save money on many of the products they offer, from clothing and electronics to appliances and furniture.

Although two days have passed since this promotional event at the department store concluded, There are still several discounts that you can take advantage of.

Current offers and promotions from Liverpool 5% discount coupon on the first purchase with the Liverpool Pocket app 30% in its Toy Store department Up to 18 months without interest on selected products paying with participating cards With your Liverpool card, buy selected products now and pay until March 2024 Top deals. An outlet of unique products with discounts of up to 70%

READ: The new requirements to buy land with the Infonavit credit

What are Liverpool Night Sales?

During the year 4 Night Sales are heldthe first takes place during the last weekend of April to that their clients have the possibility of advance gifts for Mother’s Daythe second Night Sale takes place on the first weekend of June to celebrate Father’s Day, Night Sale number three takes place in October with the aim of celebrating the department store’s anniversary and the last night sale takes place during the first weekend of December to bring forward Christmas gifts.

All of them offer unmissable discounts on most of their products, which can be taken advantage of in all their physical stores and through their virtual store liverpool.com.mx.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions