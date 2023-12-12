If you got your niece or granddaughter in the exchange, or you want to give a doll to your daughter, sister or cousin, these offers may be perfect for you and your Christmas shopping.

We know that the main financial seasons are over. However, year-end shopping continues. AND Some stores continue to offer special discounts for holiday shoppers.

The department store Liverpool It is one of those that continues to show different discounts in its online product carousel. Here we propose a series of doll options in less than 500 pesos.

What dolls are under this price?

Description Image Original price Final price Discount

Baby Little Mommy Potty Training

$759.00

$227.70

70%

Muñeca Baby Alive Lil Snacks

$509.00

$407.20

20%

Bratz 2 mini verse doll

$359.00

$287.20

20%

Muñeca Bayer Funny Baby

$409.00

$327.20

20%

Baby Born Doll 10 Surprises

$499.00

$499.00

0%

Muñeca Harry Potter Spin Master Hermione

$499.00

$399.20

20%

Note: these are not the only dolls in the Liverpool catalogcheck within the online portal to get an idea of ​​the rest of the options.

Regarding payment methods, departmental credit cards are the best option to make these purchases. To do this, the total amount of expenditure will have to be increased a little more.

