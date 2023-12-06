If your exchange is less than a thousand pesos or if you have wanted a smartwatch for a while, but you were not encouraged by the price, this offer may be perfect for you.

We know that the main financial seasons are over. However, the year’s purchases continue. And some stores are still offering special discounts for holiday shoppers.

The Liverpool department store is one of those that continues to show different discounts on its online carousel. Today they have put a Smartwatch with a 65% discount on its original price.

What model is it?

The equipment is the S+Watch Classic II. Which allows you to make and receive calls, as well as see notifications from social networks. It has a thermometer to monitor body temperature. It can show the record of calories burned, distance traveled, heart rate, oxygenation. It is resistant to liquid splashes.

The original price was $2,249.00 pesos, however now it retails for only $799.00.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions