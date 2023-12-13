The December holidays are approaching and people are already looking for gifts for their loved ones, so several stores have launched their latest discounts on their websites so that their customers can get the best.

Liverpool is a store with a wide range of products and offers special discounts and promotions for this Christmas.

On its website, Liverpool has smart watches with a 30% discountan ideal option to give as a gift this holiday season to family, couples, friends or loved ones.

Below, we leave you the list of some watches that have a 30% discount in Liverpool:

Smartwatch Gipel t500 plus unisex: From $1,199 to $518.

Smartwatch Nu Nordic Race F1 Nylon unisex: From $1,699 to $999.

Zeta Waterproof Fitness Feature Smartwatch: From 3,099 to $1,699.

Smartwatch Nu Nordic Sport Travel Nylon unisex: From $999 to $699.

Smartwatch Petukita Box Series 6 unisex MC99: From $3,999 to $1,999.

Smartwatch Lab.G unisex: From 2,989 to $1,469.

Smartwatch Frutivegie 1.8 Alexa unisex: From $2,300 to $1,199.

These discounts apply only on the Liverpool website: www.liverpool.com.mx

