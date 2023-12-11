The discount season may have come to an end, but the savings opportunities continue in Liverpool. If you are looking for a new cell phone that makes a difference, you may be interested in this.

What model is it?

This time, the team in question is the incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 AMOLED 7.6 inches, a high-end model which has experienced a surprising price reduction.

Featured Features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4:

Precio original: $44,999 pesos.

New price: Only $13,599.20 pesos!

Unlocked for all carriers: Total freedom to choose your provider!

5G technology: Connect at the speed of the future.

256 GB Internal Memory: Store all your memories and favorite apps.

Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor: Exceptional performance.

Android Operating System: Latest technology at your fingertips.

12 GB RAM memory: Fluid multitasking without interruptions.

7.6 Inch AMOLED Screen: Enjoy your content with incomparable visual quality.

10 MP Front Camera and 50+10+12 MP Rear Camera: Capture every moment in detail.

But that is not all. Liverpool offers you an exclusive additional 15% discount and flexible payment options, up to 6 months interest-free (MSI) or the possibility of deferring your payment until March! Can you imagine having this incredible smartphone in your hands without worrying about the price?

Take advantage of this unique opportunity and take home the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 AMOLED at an unbeatable price. Don’t let this offer slip away! Visit Liverpool and make this modern and powerful folding cell phone yours.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions