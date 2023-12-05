Liverpool It is one of the most endearing department stores in Mexico, as there you can find a wide variety of items, from household items to motorcycles. That is why, when the company decides to make the night salemany people wonder about all the promotions it will have.

Liverpool does four night sales a year and the last one is coming, just before Christmasso you can get your Christmas gifts at an affordable price. From 8 to 10 you can find great promotions and discounts in the store.

In addition to getting offers with the departmental card, sometimes there are also offers with the credit card. With the prices, promotions and discounts that Liverpool will have in the 2023 Night Sale you can save if you buy with a credit card.

According to different media, such as Terra, the shopping experience will be complemented with a festive atmosphere and special activities in participating stores. From live music to product tastings, customers’ visits are expected to be satisfied with these promotions:

30% discount on any payment method

Extra 20% discount when paying with Liverpool card

Up to 20 months without interest on credit card payments from participating banks

Free shipping nationwide

