Proper sleep is one of the most important healthy activities. However, to achieve this it is necessary to create a correct environment. One of the key elements is the mattress.

The average lifespan of mattresses is between 8 and 10 years. However, the useful age of this product may vary depending on the quality of the products. If it takes you more than 20 minutes without falling asleep, your movements bother you, or the surface has dips, you may require a change. If you are interested in purchasing one of these products, check out the discount in this online store.

This holiday season, the Liverpool store is changing its offers day by day. Today, Monday, December 1st, four mattresses from the famous Emma brand have been discounted.. Check the prices and features of these products.

What mattresses are on sale?

Description Image Original price Final price Emma Sleep firm comfort mattress



$13,319.00 $5,299.00 Emma Sleep Hybrid Premium medium comfort mattress in a box



$18,919.00 $7,329.00 Emma Sleep Hybrid Premium Firm Comfort Mattress + Pillows



$22,209.00 $7,855.00 Emma Sleep Emma One firm comfort mattress



$9,249.00

$3,699.00

