The department store Liverpool continue with your Great Winter Bargain in which they are usually seen big discounts on high quality products. Today a discount is available on one of the most desired items in the world, Apple brand equipment.

The model in question is the Apple iPhone 12 Super Retina XDR 6.1 inches, which is found unlocked y reconditioned. This means that the packaging and accessories can be generic. Even so, The smartphone has a 90-day warranty with the brand from the delivery date.

The iPhone 12 has an A14 processor, 4 GB of RAM and no extra memory. Your screen resolution is Full HD with a screen 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR. It has cameras 12 megapixels both in front and behind.

The original price of the iPhone 12 was $9,999.00, but today, Thursday, December 28, it is only $7,999.00 pesos. The item has free shipping and six months without interest when purchasing with credit cards from Liverpool.

