Liverpool has launched an unmissable offer for footwear lovers: during the Big Winter Sale, You can purchase a wide range of tennis shoes for less than 500 pesos. This unique opportunity allows you to obtain quality footwear at an incredibly affordable price.

Whether you are looking for a pair for your daily workouts, outdoor activities or simply to add style to your casual outfit, the selection of sneakers available in this promotion gives you options for all tastes and needs.

From name brands to versatile options for diverse styles, Liverpool offers a variety that guarantees you will find the perfect pair for you without having to spend a fortune.

The sale began last Monday, December 25 and will run until the end of December, there will be a wide selection of offers available in the department store. These discounts will be applicable in areas such as footwear, clothing for both women and men, and even bag items.

Men's tennis

For men, you have the option of purchasing this pair of tennis shoes from the branded STYLE. Initially, their price is 899 pesos, but thanks to the current discount, you can buy them for only 449 pesos.

In Liverpool, you also have the opportunity to purchase a pair of the brand's sneakers That’s It for only 398 pesosdespite its original price of 699 pesos.

These Tennis JBEinitially valued at 799 pesos, have a great discount that allows you to purchase them for only 455.43 pesosan opportunity you won't want to miss.

Women's tennis

In Liverpool, the Tennis Trendsoriginally valued at 699 pesos, are available with a special discount, allowing you purchase them for only 489 pesos.

Sneakers STYLE 6 They are also part of the featured offers. Although its regular price is 699 pesos, You can purchase them for only 449 pesos.

You also have the alternative of tenis Leoninitially valued at 469 pesos. Thanks to the current discount, you can purchase them for only 398.65 pesos.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions