¡Liverpool brings you the best offers on high boots so you look spectacular this winter! With discounted prices, Now you can get these fabulous models for less than a thousand pesos. Celebrate the weeks before Christmas with exclusive discounts and secure your perfect outfit for the holidays or buy that gift that was delayed.

The department store chain, Liverpoolpresents you with irresistible discounts on boots from leading brands such as Incógnita, Trends, Mary Cecy y Alexa. Discover the variety of styles that match any outfit and make sure you don't miss these”ofertones” in winter fashion.

The best discounts on boots:

1. Incognita Mid-Leg Boot

Model with buckle and wide heel for comfort and style. Available only in black. Original price: 1,172 pesos. Now for only 937 pesos!

2. Cowboy Trender Boot:

On trend, it reaches below the knee with shiny finishes and “embroidered” texture. Available in fuchsia and silver. Original price: 799 pesos.

3. Incognito Boot:

4. Bota Mary Cecy:

Below the knee model with lace-up design and 5 centimeter heel. Ideal to combine with jeans, skirt or shorts. Original price: 1,649 pesos. Get them for only 928 pesos!

5. Boot with Alexa Platform:

It reaches below the knee for a better fit with a lace at the top. Complete your outfit with a modern touch. Original price: 1,399 pesos. Now for only 819 pesos!

Special conditions:

Offers are valid for a limited time.

Color availability subject to stock.

Take the opportunity to give style in your Christmas exchange or create your own look to combat the cold with styles this holiday season.

Don't miss your chance to look fashionable and stay warm! Visit your store Liverpool closest and discover winter fashion at unbeatable prices.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions